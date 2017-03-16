Reports: Senators to host Habs in outdoor game to mark NHL's 100th anniversary

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will host the Montreal Canadiens in an outdoor game to mark the NHL's 100th anniversary, according to several online reports.

The NHL has announced a press conference in Ottawa on Friday that will be attended by league commissioner Gary Bettman, the owners of the Senators and Canadiens, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and others.

Reports say the event will confirm that a Heritage Classic game will be held Dec. 17 at TD Place, home of the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

The proposed game would take place almost 100 years after the first NHL game was played on Dec. 19, 1917 between Ottawa and Montreal.