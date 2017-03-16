Sports

Shayok scores career-high 23, helps Virginia to 76-71 win against UNCW

UNC Wilmington guard Ambrose Mosley drives past Virginia guard Kyle Guy, left, during the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

ORLANDO, Fla. — London Perrantes scored 24 points, Ottawa's Marial Shayok added a career-high 23 off the bench and No. 5 seed Virginia rallied from 15 points down to beat 13th-seeded UNC Wilmington 76-71 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Perrantes scored 19 points in the second half as the Cavaliers (23-10) got their slow-paced offence going. His biggest bucket was a driving bank shot with 1:37 remaining, which put the Cavs up 71-66.

UNCW (29-6) wouldn't go away, though. Chris Flemmings drained a 3-pointer from the elbow and then Devontae Cacok hit a layup to make it 73-71 with less than a minute to play. But Shayok answered on the other end, banking in a runner that gave the Cavs some breathing room in the closing seconds.

Virginia advanced past the first round for the fourth consecutive year and won as a No. 5 seed for the first time in four tries. The Cavs can thank Perrantes and Shayok for making it happen.

