Stacy Lewis flirts with 59, shares Founders Cup lead

PHOENIX — Stacy Lewis missed a chance to shoot the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, settling for an 8-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday in the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

Playing in low-90s heat in near-perfect conditions at Wildfire, Lewis was 9 under through 11 holes, parred the next six and closed with a bogey after hitting into the deep left greenside bunker.

Playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn, In Gee Chun, Katie Burnett and Sandra Changkija joined Lewis atop the leaderboard at Desert Ridge. All five played in the afternoon.