Start time for Queen's-UNB game pushed back an hour due to Gaels' travel issues

FREDERICTON — The start time for the University Cup quarter-final between the Queen's Gaels and the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds has been changed after inclement weather created travel issues.

Organizers said the teams will face off Thursday at 8 p.m. local time — one hour later than originally scheduled — at the Aitken University Centre in Fredericton.

The Gaels' flight on Tuesday out of Toronto was cancelled due to poor weather conditions and bus travel wasn't much better due to blustery conditions and road closures.

A team spokesman said the Gaels made it into Quebec on Tuesday night but whiteout conditions limited their progress. The team was stalled again Wednesday by a highway closure, forcing the players to spend the night outside of Quebec City before returning to the highway early Thursday morning.

The Gaels were expected to arrive in Fredericton on Thursday afternoon. The Alberta-Acadia quarter-final was slated to be start as scheduled at 1 p.m. local time.