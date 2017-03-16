Suns bench healthy Eric Bledsoe for remainder of season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are benching Eric Bledsoe, arguably their best player, for the final 15 games of the season.

General manager Ryan McDonough said the decision was made to give the 27-year-old point guard some rest and further expand playing time for the team's younger players, particularly rookie point guard Tyler Ulis.

McDonough said Bledsoe is healthy and the decision had little to do with the player's history of knee problems.

The Suns, at 22-46, have the third-worst record in the NBA.