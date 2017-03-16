Toronto FC defender Nick Hagglund rewarded with contract extension

Toronto FC has re-signed defender Nick Hagglund to a multi-year contraction extension.

The 24-year-old Hagglund, in his fourth year with the club, starts on the left side of coach Greg Vanney's three-man backline.

"Nick has established himself as a very reliable defender in MLS," Toronto GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "We have watched his continual growth both as a player and person since being drafted in 2014. He is an important part of our club and someone that has stepped up whenever or wherever he has been needed.

"We are pleased to give him this well-deserved extension and ensure he remains part of Toronto FC."

The contract extension for Hagglund is a vote of confidence given the off-season arrival of French-born Conoglese defender Chris Mavinga.

In recent months, Toronto has rewritten contracts for goalkeeper Clint Irwin and forward Tosaint Ricketts to keep them in the fold long-term.

At US$63,000 last season, according to MLS Players Union salary figures, Hagglund was a bargain.

Toronto took Hagglund 10th overall in the first round of the 2014 MLS SuperDraft. He has made 69 appearances in all competitions for Toronto with three goals and six assists. Hagglund played in all six of Toronto's playoff matches last season.