Trinity Western's Sclater named U Sports men's volleyball player of the year
EDMONTON — Trinity Western Spartans outside hitter Ryan Sclater was named the U Sports men's volleyball player of the year Thursday.
In his fifth year with the Spartans, Sclater averaged 4.29 kills per set while collecting a 369 total kills, setting a Trinity Western record.
The English student from Port Coquitlam, B.C., who finishes his career as a three-time conference all-star, posted a .308 hitting percentage while helping TWU to a program-best 21 regular-season wins.
"Ryan's year was special," said Spartans coach Ben Josephson. "We've had some great outside players come through here and the year he put together is statistically the best outside season we've ever seen. We've had him play left and right for the majority of the season and he's been equally efficient at both."
The other men's volleyball award winners were: TWU outside hitter Eric Loeppky, rookie of the year; Manitoba middle Ken Rooney, student-athlete community service award; and Manitoba's Garth Pischke, coach of the year.
