Sports

Wednesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Boston 5 Calgary 2

Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 3 Detroit 1

Anaheim 2 St. Louis 1

---

AHL

Syracuse 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (OT)

Chicago 1 Texas 0 (SO)

San Diego 3 Stockton 2

Binghamton at Rochester, postponed

---

NBA

Dallas 112 Washington 107

Indiana 98 Charlotte 77

Boston 117 Minnesota 104

Miami 120 New Orleans 112

Utah 97 Detroit 83

Houston 139 L.A. Lakers 100

Memphis 98 Chicago 91

Portland 110 San Antonio 106

Sacramento 107 Phoenix 101

Milwaukee 97 L.A. Clippers 96

---

World Baseball Classic

Second Round

Pool E

Japan 8 Israel 3

Pool F

United States 4 Venezuela 2

---

MLB Pre-season

Detroit 8 Atlanta 6

Pittsburgh 6 Baltimore 5

Boston 3 Tampa Bay 3

Miami 6 N.Y. Mets 2

Minnesota 8 St. Louis 0

Houston 8 Washington 2

Texas 12 Cleveland 11

Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 3

San Francisco 7 L.A. Angels 4

Cincinnati 8 San Diego 7

L.A. Dodgers 12 Seattle 7

Colorado 5 Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Yankees 3 Philadelphia 1

Arizona 7 Chicago Cubs 3

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular