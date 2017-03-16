Wednesday's Games
NHL
Boston 5 Calgary 2
Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 0
Colorado 3 Detroit 1
Anaheim 2 St. Louis 1
---
AHL
Syracuse 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (OT)
Chicago 1 Texas 0 (SO)
San Diego 3 Stockton 2
Binghamton at Rochester, postponed
---
NBA
Dallas 112 Washington 107
Indiana 98 Charlotte 77
Boston 117 Minnesota 104
Miami 120 New Orleans 112
Utah 97 Detroit 83
Houston 139 L.A. Lakers 100
Memphis 98 Chicago 91
Portland 110 San Antonio 106
Sacramento 107 Phoenix 101
Milwaukee 97 L.A. Clippers 96
---
World Baseball Classic
Second Round
Pool E
Japan 8 Israel 3
Pool F
United States 4 Venezuela 2
---
MLB Pre-season
Detroit 8 Atlanta 6
Pittsburgh 6 Baltimore 5
Boston 3 Tampa Bay 3
Miami 6 N.Y. Mets 2
Minnesota 8 St. Louis 0
Houston 8 Washington 2
Texas 12 Cleveland 11
Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 3
San Francisco 7 L.A. Angels 4
Cincinnati 8 San Diego 7
L.A. Dodgers 12 Seattle 7
Colorado 5 Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Yankees 3 Philadelphia 1
Arizona 7 Chicago Cubs 3
---