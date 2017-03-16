Weirather takes race, super-G title at World Cup Finals

ASPEN, Colo. — Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein turned in a smooth run to win a World Cup race Thursday at World Cup Finals and overtake Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec for the super-G crown.

There were several big crashes, including American Lindsey Vonn hitting a panel and sliding down before going into the safety nets. She eventually skied to the finish and waved to the crowd.

Trailing Stuhec by 15 points in the standings, Weirather held nothing back and finished in 1 minute, 11.66 seconds. Two racers later, Stuhec wasn't as smooth and was second, 0.35 seconds behind. Federica Brignone of Italy took third.

Weirather captured her first season-long title by five points as she added to the family's haul. Her mother, Hanni Wenzel, won numerous crystal globes, while her father, Harti Weirather, earned one.