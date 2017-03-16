WHL Roundup: Brandon Hagel's four-point effort lifts Rebels over Hitmen

RED DEER, Alta. — Brandon Hagel scored twice and set up two more as the Red Deer Rebels downed the Calgary Hitmen 5-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Michael Spacek had a goal and two helpers while Jordan Roy and Dawson Martin added the others for the Rebels (30-28-12), who are 5-0-2 in their last seven outings.

Beck Malenstyn found the back of the net for the Hitmen (28-32-10), who could have clinched a playoff spot with a victory.

Calgary holds the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, three points up on the Saskatoon Blades. Each team has two regular-season games remaining.

Riley Lamb made 27 saves for the win as Cody Porter kicked out 24-of-29 shots in defeat.

Red Deer went 2 for 4 on the power play while Calgary failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Reid Duke's second-period goal stood as the winner and Logan Thompson made 28 saves as Brandon handed the Warriors their fourth straight loss.

Connor Gutenberg and Caiden Daly also found the back of the net for the Wheat Kings (31-29-10).

Jett Woo kept Moose Jaw (41-20-9) from being blanked. Brody Wilms stopped 21-of-24 shots in defeat.

---

HURRICANES 8 ICE 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Giorgio Estephan had three goals and an assist and Egor Babenko and Ryan Vandervlis each had a goal and three points as the Hurricanes hammered Kootenay.

Lethbridge (44-19-7) also got goals from Alec Baer, Jordy Bellerive and Calen Addison while Stuart Skinner made 33 saves for the victory.

Colton Kroeker was the lone scorer for the Ice (14-44-12), who have lost six in a row. Jakob Walter turned aside 37-of-45 shots in a losing cause.

---

PATS 6 BRONCOS 2

REGINA — Adam Brooks and Dawson Leedahl each had a goal and two helpers as the Pats beat Swift Current for their sixth win in a row and 50th of the season.

Sergey Zborovskiy, Nick Henry, Connor Hobbs and Filip Ahl also scored and WHL scoring leader Sam Steel tacked on three assists for Regina (50-12-8). Jordan Hollett made 24 saves for the win.

Lane Pederson and Ryley Lindgren had goals for the Broncos (38-22-10). Taz Burman kicked out 35-of-41 shots in a losing cause.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Carter Hart made 26 saves and Dominic Zwerger had a pair of goals as Everett toppled the Rockets.

Kevin Davis and Aaron Irving supplied the rest of the offence for the Silvertips (42-16-11).

Dillon Dube scored and Michael Herringer stopped 25-of-28 shots for Kelowna (43-22-5), which had its seven-game win streak come to an end.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ryan Gropp struck twice and Carl Stankowski made 15 saves as Seattle doubled up the Chiefs for its fourth win in a row.

Zack Andrusiak and Austin Strand also scored for the Thunderbirds (45-19-6).

Taylor Ross and Jaret Anderson-Dolan responded for Spokane (26-33-10), which is on a seven-game slide. Donovan Buskey stopped 32-of-36 shots in defeat.