12th and final alleged victim testifies at former ski coach's sex assault trial

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — A woman is testifying at Bertrand Charest's sex-assault trial that the former ski coach harassed her on a daily basis when she was a teenager.

The alleged victim says Charest would grab her breasts and once started kissing her as he gave her a massage when she was 17.

She is the last of Charest's 12 alleged victims to take the stand.

Charest, now 51, is on trial on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in relation to 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19.

The allegations date back to the 1990s, a few years before and during the time he worked for Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

The Crown has finished presenting its witnesses and it will be the defence's turn on Monday.