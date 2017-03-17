Sports

Big fourth quarter lifts Raptors past Pistons 87-75

Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 17, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 17, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Serge Ibaka had 17 points and eight rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a fourth-quarter surge to beat the Detroit Pistons 87-75 on Friday night.

Toronto outscored Detroit 27-9 in the final period to take control of a game that appeared to be slipping away. The Pistons missed their final 10 shots of the game.

DeMar DeRozan added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Toronto, which won for the second time in five games.

Reggie Jackson had 20 points for Detroit, which lost its third in a row. Andre Drummond had 22 points, but only had eight before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular