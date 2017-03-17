Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey wins sprint gold at World Cup finals
QUEBEC — Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey ended his World Cup season in fine form with a gold medal on home soil.
Harvey skied to victory in the men's 1.5-kilometre freestyle sprint today at the World Cup finals.
The skier from Saint-Ferreol-des-Neiges, Que., passed Norway's Finn Krogh on the final turn.
Stina Nilsson of Sweden won the women's freestyle sprint event. Maiken Falla of Norway was second with Sweden's Hanna Falk third.
No Canadian women advanced past the qualifying round.