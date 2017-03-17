Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey wins sprint gold at World Cup finals

QUEBEC — Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey ended his World Cup season in fine form with a gold medal on home soil.

Harvey skied to victory in the men's 1.5-kilometre freestyle sprint today at the World Cup finals.

The skier from Saint-Ferreol-des-Neiges, Que., passed Norway's Finn Krogh on the final turn.

Stina Nilsson of Sweden won the women's freestyle sprint event. Maiken Falla of Norway was second with Sweden's Hanna Falk third.