Cardinals outfielder Pham leaves after headfirst slide

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals centre fielder Tommy Pham has left a spring training game after jarring himself on a headfirst slide.

Pham was thrown out trying to steal second base Friday against the New York Mets. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera tagged Pham on the helmet.

Pham was on his back while the training staff assisted him. He appeared to have discomfort in the area near his upper lip as the staff checked for blood, and left the game.