Ceciliani's grand slam lifts Blue Jays to 7-5 exhibition win over Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Darrell Ceciliani hit a grand slam and a run-scoring triple to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Grapefruit League action.

Ceciliani was 2-for-4 with a total of five runs batted in for the Blue Jays (6-12).

Troy Tulowitzki, on a single in the third inning, and Ezequiel Carrera, on a fifth-inning bases-loaded walk, drove in the other Toronto runs.

Howie Kendrick hit a two-run shot for the Phillies (9-10) and Aaron Altherr also went deep.

Marco Estrada allowed three runs — two earned — walked two and struck out two through 3 2/3 innings. Bo Schultz got the win after pitching 2/3 innings in relief.