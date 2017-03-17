Change in plans working out well for Hoffman at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Charley Hoffman wasn't planning on being at Bay Hill until he failed to qualify for a World Golf Championship next week. The change in plans has worked out nicely so far.

Hoffman birdied the 18th hole for a 6-under 66 and a two-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick among the early starters Friday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. In slightly warmer temperatures, Fitzpatrick shot 69.

Lucas Glover was another shot behind after a 69.

Sam Saunders, Palmer's grandson, had another 74 and was in danger of missing the cut.