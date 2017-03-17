Crusaders rally to beat Blues 33-24 in Super Rugby

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Christchurch-based Crusaders pulled off a miraculous comeback for the third-straight week to beat the Auckland-based Blues 33-24 Friday and stay unbeaten after four rounds of Super Rugby.

After coming from 21 points down to beat the Highlanders 30-27, and from 17 points behind to beat the Queensland Reds 22-20 in injury time, the Crusaders scored 28 unanswered points to recover from a 24-5 deficit just after halftime.

Centre George Moala scored two tries and winger Manasa Mataele scored another as the Blues took advantage of 60 per cent of possession and 16 missed tackles by the Crusaders to lead 21-5 at halftime. Englishman Piers Francis, starting for the first time at flyhalf, converted all three tries and added a penalty six minutes after halftime to give the Blues an emphatic 24-5 lead.

But the tide of the match turned when the Crusaders were able to capture more possession and break the Blues' dominance in the contest for possession on the ground.

The Crusaders launched their comeback with two tries from lineout drives, an area in which they were wholly dominant, and by those means cut the Blues' lead to 24-19 after 56 minutes.

Replacements Peter Samu and Ben Funnell scored those tries and the Crusaders went close to several more as the Blues appeared completely at sea in attempting to defend the rolling maul.

Francis missed a critical penalty which would have given the Blues an eight point lead and the Crusaders hit the lead for the first time in the 72nd minute with a try to flyhalf Mitchell Hunt. It was Hunt who kicked a penalty after the final hooter last week to give the Crusaders their win over the Reds and his conversion of his own try made the lead 26-24.

The tide was then running with the Crusaders, who scored again just before fulltime through replacement scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond while Hunt added the last conversion.

"It would be quite nice if we started before halftime but a win's a win," Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock said. "The Blues really took it to us early on with their big guys carrying well and we just weren't at home.

"We weren't happy with the way we were playing at halftime. We gave a good side easy ball but our reserves came on, tackled well and it helped us out tremendously."

The Blues have now lost three consecutive matches to New Zealand teams and winless against the Crusaders in Christchurch over the last 13 years.