Dempsey open to roles with US national team addition

SEATTLE — Clint Dempsey says he's open to whatever role Bruce Arena sees fit for him as he rejoins the U.S. national team for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

Dempsey said Friday ahead of the Seattle Sounders' home opener that he's still probably not back to the level of fitness needed to play a full 90 minutes in a World Cup qualifying match. But he expects to have conversations with Arena when he joins the national team camp in Northern California next week about how he may best be used.