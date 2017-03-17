Former Canadian Olympian Clayton to put unbeaten record on line vs Chavez

MONTREAL — Welterweight Custio Clayton of Dartmouth, N.S. is to return to the ring April 15 in Cornwall, Ont., to face Alfredo Chavez of Mexico in an eight-round bout.

Clayton (10-0), a 2012 Canadian Olympian who is coming off a victory over Ramses Agaton on Oct. 20 in Montreal, will fight at a catch-weight of 152 pounds, five pounds heavier than the welterweight standard.

On his only previous bout in Canada, Chavez (12-8) upset Manolis Plaitis of Montreal, who was 15-0-1 at the time.

"After this match things are going to speed up for Custio because our goal is to get him into the top 10 in the world by the end of the year," Clayton's promoter Yvon Michel said Friday in a release.