Former Eskimos star Warren Moon to participate in CFL's panel discussion

TORONTO — Warren Moon, who helped the Edmonton Eskimos win five straight Grey Cups from 1978-82, will participate in a CFL panel discussion next week.

Moon will join former quarterback Anthony Calvillo and Edmonton's Mike Reilly on Thursday for a discussion on achieving excellence and overcoming barriers as part of the CFL Week festivities in Regina. TSN's Rod Smith will also take part.

Moon played a combined 22 seasons in the CFL and NFL. Moon began his career in '78 with Edmonton before signing with the NFL's Houston Oilers in 1984. Moon also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs before retiring in January 2001.

Moon, 60, is a member of both the Canadian Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"We are tremendously excited that CFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon has accepted our invitation to join us in celebrating all things Canadian Football at Mark's CFL Week," CFL commissioner Jeffrey Orridge said in a statement. "Mr. Moon has had such a noteworthy career and we look forward to having him up on stage for what will be a compelling conversation that I know fans will really appreciate and enjoy."

Calvillo played 20 CFL seasons with Las Vegas, Hamilton and Montreal. He retired in 2014 as the all-time passing leader in pro football history with 79,816 yards.

Calvillo won three Grey Cups over his career and was named the league's top player on three occasions. He's currently the Alouettes' quarterbacks coach.