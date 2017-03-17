Huskies advance to semifinals with 1-0 overtime win over York

FREDERICTON — Levi Cable of Hudson Bay, Sask., scored at 1:01 of overtime to lift the Saskatchewan Huskies to a 1-0 quarter-final win over York at the Cavendish Farms University Cup on Friday.

The sixth-ranked Huskies will face the winner of Friday's other quarter-final between St. Francis Xavier and McGill in Saturday's semifinal.

The Huskies were eliminated from last year's tournament after an overtime loss in the semifinals.

"Last year in that third OT, it was terrible," Huskies goalie Jordon Cooke said of Saskatchewan's 2016 loss to St. F.X. "Losing in OT was one of the worst things ever. I sure didn't want to end that way."

Cooke, from Leduc, Alta., faced 24 shots for the win.

Cable, who had four shots in the game, picked up the puck off the boards and broke in on the net to beat York goalie Mack Shields.

"It was a nice bounce, gave us a 2-on-1, I shot low glove and it trickled across the line," said Cable. "I was excited, and I had thoughts of losing last year."

Shields stopped 31 shots for No. 3-ranked York.

"We had a great season, and we don't want to end this way," said Shields. "It is hard right now. We have lots of young guys, and we want to be back here, next year, among the top eight teams in the country."

Huskies coach Dave Adolph knew his team was going to see a tough York squad.

"I was thinking of last year, and we seem to have trouble scoring in Atlantic Canada," he said. "We knew this was one of the stingiest teams in the AUS , and we are in the west, so we knew it was going to be a close one."