Jeremy Gregoire scores the eventual winner as AHL IceCaps beat Americans
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Jeremy Gregoire's goal 3:21 into the second period stood as the winner as the St. John's IceCaps beat the Rochester Americans 3-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Mark MacMillan and Ryan Johnston also scored for St. John's (30-25-8).
Jean Dupuy had the lone goal for the Americans (24-35-2) 14:15 into the second period.
IceCaps goaltender Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots. Rochester's Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.
Neither team scored on the power play. St. John's was 0 for 2 while the Americans went 0 for 4.