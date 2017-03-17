Jeremy Gregoire scores the eventual winner as AHL IceCaps beat Americans

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Jeremy Gregoire's goal 3:21 into the second period stood as the winner as the St. John's IceCaps beat the Rochester Americans 3-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Mark MacMillan and Ryan Johnston also scored for St. John's (30-25-8).

Jean Dupuy had the lone goal for the Americans (24-35-2) 14:15 into the second period.

IceCaps goaltender Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots. Rochester's Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.