Keogh, Crawford with three goals each as Mammoth beat Rock 14-11
TORONTO — Stephen Keogh and Callum Crawford had three goals apiece as the Colorado Mammoth downed the Toronto Rock 14-11 on Friday in National Lacrosse League play.
Jacob Ruest and Ilija Gajic each struck twice while Chris Wardle, Jordan Gilles, Eli McLaughlin and Joey Cupido added singles for the Mammoth (7-6). Dillon Ward made 44 saves for the win.
Kasey Beirnes and Stephan Leblanc led the Rock (6-5) with three goal each. Brett Hickey, Phil Caputo, Tom Schreiber, Damon Edwards and Reid Reinholdt also scored. Nick Rose stopped 31-of-44 shots in defeat.
Colorado went 3 for 3 with the power play while Toronto was 1 for 2 with the man advantage.