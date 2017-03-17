Keogh, Crawford with three goals each as Mammoth beat Rock 14-11

TORONTO — Stephen Keogh and Callum Crawford had three goals apiece as the Colorado Mammoth downed the Toronto Rock 14-11 on Friday in National Lacrosse League play.

Jacob Ruest and Ilija Gajic each struck twice while Chris Wardle, Jordan Gilles, Eli McLaughlin and Joey Cupido added singles for the Mammoth (7-6). Dillon Ward made 44 saves for the win.

Kasey Beirnes and Stephan Leblanc led the Rock (6-5) with three goal each. Brett Hickey, Phil Caputo, Tom Schreiber, Damon Edwards and Reid Reinholdt also scored. Nick Rose stopped 31-of-44 shots in defeat.