Sports

Man U fined for players' misconduct in FA Cup loss

Manchester United's Ander Herrera, left, leaves the field after he was sent off during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, March 13, 2017 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Manchester United's Ander Herrera, left, leaves the field after he was sent off during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, March 13, 2017 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON — Manchester United was fined 20,000 pounds ($24,700) by the English Football Association on Friday for failing to control its players in the FA Cup quarterfinal defeat at Chelsea.

After midfielder Ander Herrera was sent off in the first half on Monday at Stamford Bridge, United players reacted angrily, surrounding referee Michael Oliver.

Herrera was booked twice for fouling Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, the second time right in front of Oliver.

United accepted the misconduct charge.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular