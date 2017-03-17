Man U fined for players' misconduct in FA Cup loss

LONDON — Manchester United was fined 20,000 pounds ($24,700) by the English Football Association on Friday for failing to control its players in the FA Cup quarterfinal defeat at Chelsea.

After midfielder Ander Herrera was sent off in the first half on Monday at Stamford Bridge, United players reacted angrily, surrounding referee Michael Oliver.

Herrera was booked twice for fouling Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, the second time right in front of Oliver.