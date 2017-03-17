Man United to face Anderlecht in Europa League quarterfinals

NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United has been paired with Anderlecht in the Europa League quarterfinals.

United, which has never won the competition, will travel to Belgium on April 13 for the first leg against the 1983 UEFA Cup champions. The return match in Manchester will be on April 20.

Also Friday, Ajax was drawn to host Schalke first in a pairing of the two other former winners, while Lyon will meet Besiktas and Celta Vigo was drawn against Genk.