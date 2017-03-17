Mike Sislo finds back of the net twice to lead Marlies over Senators
TORONTO — Mike Sislo found the back of the net twice and added an assist to lead the Toronto Marlies to a 4-2 victory over the Binghamton Senators on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Andrew Campbell and Justin Holl also scored for the Marlies (33-25-5) and Cal O'Reilly and Seth Griffith chipped in with two helpers apiece.
Max McCormick struck twice for the Senators (24-35-4), including a short-handed goal midway through the third period.
Marlies goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 28 shots. Binghamton's Matt O'Connor made 28 saves.
Toronto was 2 for 5 on the power play while the Senators scored once on two chances with the man advantage.