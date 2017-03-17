Miles Thompson's four-goal effort leads Georgia over Calgary 17-8

DULUTH, Ga. — Miles Thompson had four goals and Johnny Powless added three goals and four assists as the Georgia Swarm downed the Calgary Roughnecks 17-8 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Randy Staats and Shayne Jackson added a pair of goals apiece for the Swarm (8-3), who also got singles from Lyle Thompson, Jordan MacIntosh, Ethan OConnor, Chad Tutton, Kiel Matisz and Mitch Belisle.

Curtis Dickson had three goals and two helpers for the Roughnecks (4-8) while Wesley Berg added two goals and three assists. Tyson Bell also struck twice and Mitch Wilde scored once to round out the offence.

Mike Poulin made 31 saves for the win as Frank Scigliano stopped 53-of-69 shots in defeat.