OHL Roundup: DeBrincat stays hot as Otters edge Rangers 3-2 in OT

KITCHENER, Ont. — Alex DeBrincat scored his 64th goal of the season 1:48 into overtime as the Erie Otters picked up valuable points in their quest for a division title with a 3-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday.

The Otters improved to 101 points (49-15-3) for a three-point lead on idle Owen Sound atop the Midwest Division with one game left in regular season. The Attack have two games remaining on their schedule.

DeBrincat, who's scored at least a goal in 21 of the last 22 games, also assisted on Taylor Raddysh's 41st of the season in the first period. Kyle Pettit had the other Erie goal.

Connor Bunnaman struck twice for the Rangers (36-26-5).

Otters goaltender Troy Timpano made 13 saves for the win. Kitchener's Luke Opilka made 27 saves in defeat.

---

FRONTENACS 5 BULLDOGS 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Ted Nichol scored two goals and assisted on another as the Frontenacs topped Hamilton to snap a two-game slide.

Jason Robertson and Linus Nyman had a goal and three helpers apiece for Kingston (31-26-9) and Stephen Desrocher chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Will Bitten struck twice for the Bulldogs (32-27-8). Matt Luff also scored.

---

STEELHEADS 4 COLTS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Michael McLeod scored twice as the Steelheads doubled up Barrie.

Owen Tippett and Matthew Titus also scored for Mississauga (33-20-13) while Spencer Watson and Trent Fox picked up two assists apiece.

Anthony Stefano and Zachary Magwood replied for the Colts (17-43-7).

---

WOLVES 5 BATTALION 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov completed a hat trick with an empty-net goal late in the third, powering the Wolves past North Bay.

Ryan Valentini had a goal and an assist for Sudbury (25-34-7), which snapped a two-game losing skid. Patrick Sanvido also scored while Sokolov added an assist for a four-point outing.

Adam Thilander and Daniil Vertiy supplied the offence for the Battalion (24-37-6).

---

GREYHOUNDS 3 SPIRIT 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jack Kopacka broke a tie 18:36 into the third period as the Greyhounds downed Saginaw.

Bobby MacIntyre tied the game three minutes earlier and Tim Gettinger added an empty-net goal for Sault Ste. Marie (47-16-4) with 35 seconds left.

Brady Gilmour had the lone goal for the Spirit (27-31-9).

---

STORM 4 STING 2

GUELPH, Ont. — James McEwan scored the go-ahead goal 8:25 into the third period as the Storm doubled up Sarnia to halt an eight-game losing streak.

Isaac Ratcliffe, Albert Michnac and Garrett McFadden, into an empty net, supplied the rest of the offence for Guelph (21-38-7).

Anthony Salinitri scored both goals for the Sting (31-30-7).

---

KNIGHTS 7 FIREBIRDS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Max Jones struck twice and Adrian Carbonara had a goal and two assists as the Knights handed Flint its sixth straight loss.

Liam Foudy had a goal and a helper for London (45-14-7), which has won three straight, and Janne Kuokkanen, Alex Formenton and Dante Salituro also scored. Cliff Pu chipped in with three assists.

Everett Clark led the Firebirds (32-27-8) with a goal and two helpers. Fedor Gordeev scored once and added an assist and Alex Peters rounded out the offence.