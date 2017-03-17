Pandas upset Huskies 2-1 at U Sports women's hockey championship

NAPANEE, Ont. — Amy Boucher and Cayle Dillon scored as the Alberta Pandas upset the third-seeded Saint Mary's Huskies 2-1 on Friday at the U Sports women's hockey championship.

The No. 6 Pandas will face the winner of Friday's game between No. 2 Guelph and No. 7 Concordia in Saturday's semifinals.

Alberta goaltender Lindsey Post stopped 20 shots to pick up the win.

"I was really happy with how we started," Alberta coach Howie Draper said. "We had a lot of energy today and we used our speed when we needed to. We're a strong team defensively, I thought we did the job on the defensive side and we got some great goaltending."

Gemma MacDonald scored for Saint Mary's with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Huskies goalie Rebecca Clark made 23 saves.

"I give Alberta a lot of credit, they had a lot of team speed and really moved the puck well," said Huskies coach Chris Larade.