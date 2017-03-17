QMJHL Roundup: Daniel Sprong leads Islanders in 6-3 win over Sea Dogs

CHARLOTTETOWN — Daniel Sprong's goal late in the first period stood as the winner as the Charlottetown Islanders doubled up the league-best Saint John Sea Dogs 6-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nicolas Meloche, Pascal Aquin, and Filip Chlapik all scored in the first period, giving Charlottetown (46-17-4) a 4-0 lead. Chris Chaddock and Alex Dostie, into an empty net, added goals in the third.

Bokondji Imama had two power-play goals for the Sea Dogs (47-14-6). Isiah Campbell rounded out the offence.

Islanders goaltender Mark Grametbauer made 30 saves. Saint John's Alex D'Orio stopped 31 shots.

Charlottetown's Tyler MacArthur received a game misconduct for kneeing in the third period.

SCREAMING EAGLES 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (OT)

HALIFAX — Massimo Carozza scored 37 seconds into overtime as Cape Breton completed its comeback from two goals down to beat the Mooseheads.

Carozza assisted on Drake Batherson's tying goal midway through the third. Leon Gawanke got the rally started for the Screaming Eagles (38-25-8) with a goal late in the second period.

Arnaud Durandeau and Frederic Aube gave Halifax (27-34-6) a short-lived 2-0 lead.

TITAN 8 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Noah Dobson scored two goals, including one shorthanded, and set up another as Acadie-Bathurst handed the Wildcats their eighth straight loss.

Christophe Boivin, Adam Holwell, Rodrigo Abols, Daniil Miromanov and Antoine Morand had a goal and an assist apiece for the Titan (38-23-6), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jeffrey Truchon-Viel also scored.

Charles Taillon and Anthony Wojcik had goals for Moncton (14-50-3).

TIGRES 3 FOREURS 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jeremie Beaudin scored the go-ahead goal on a power play 17:47 into the third period as the Tigres edged Val-d'Or.

James Phelan had a goal and an assist for Victoriaville (34-25-8) and Ivan Kosorenkov also found the back of the net.

Adam Cheezo and Simon Lafrance scored for the Foreurs (27-35-5), with both goals coming on the power play.

ARMADA 3 HUSKIES 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Joel Teasdale scored once and tacked on two assists as the Armada edged Rouyn-Noranda.

Alexandre Alain and Pascal Corbeil also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (42-19-6).

Bruno-Carl Denis and Jean-Christophe Beaudin replied for the Huskies (43-17-7).

SAGUENEENS 3 DRAKKAR 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Frederic Allard broke a 1-1 tie early in the second period and the Sagueneens went on to beat Baie-Comeau for their third straight win.

Kelly Klima and Mark Bzowey also scored for Chicoutimi (38-24-5).

Simon Chevrier had the lone goal for the Drakkar (25-32-10).

OLYMPIQUES 5 VOLTIGEURS 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Zack MacEwen scored two goals and set up another and Mitchell Balmas also struck twice as the Olympiques downed Drummondville.

Yakov Trenin had a goal and an assist for Gatineau (33-30-4), which has won three straight.

Nicolas Guay had the lone goal for the Voltigeurs (27-34-6).

REMPARTS 2 OCEANIC 1 (SO)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Philipp Kurashev scored the lone goal in the shootout as Quebec snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over the Oceanic.

Christian Huntley scored for the Remparts (30-30-7) in regulation, tying the game 1-1 late in the second period.

Tyler Boland opened the scoring for Rimouski (26-35-6) midway through the first period.

CATARACTES 7 PHOENIX 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alexis D'Aoust scored three goals, all in the first period, and added an assist in the second as the Cataractes routed Sherbrooke.

Dennis Yan, Justin Bernier and Samuel Girard each had a goal and two helpers for Shawinigan (42-20-5) and Mathieu Oliver rounded out the attack.

Julien Pelletier and Anderson MacDonald supplied the offence for the Phoenix (26-37-4). Julien Bahl received a game misconduct in the second period for charging.