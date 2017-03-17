Royals option trio of top prospects to minor leagues

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Royals have optioned three of their top prospects, infielder Hunter Dozier and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio and Bubba Starling, to Triple-A Omaha as they begin paring their roster

Dozier is a power-hitting third baseman who has been working at other positions as the Royals try to get his bat into the lineup. But he may ultimately remain at third base and take over next season for Mike Moustakas, who is eligible for free agency.