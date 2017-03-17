Scheduled to see Andrews, Ondrusek released by Orioles

SARASOTA, Fla. — Right-hander Logan Ondrusek, due to have his elbow examined next week by Dr. James Andrews, has been released by the Baltimore Orioles.

Ondrusek agreed in December to a non-guaranteed $650,000, one-year contract. The Orioles officially made the move Wednesday, and he is entitled to 30 days' termination pay, $106,557. Ondrusek's locker at Baltimore's spring training camp was taken over Thursday by pitcher Gabriel Ynoa.

If doctors determine Ondrusek is injured, there might be a grievance arguing he should not be released but instead placed on the disabled list.

Ondrusek complained of elbow discomfort after a March 6 game. He was examined by team doctors and has a March 20 appointment with Andrews, a renowned orthopedist.