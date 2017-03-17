Top-seeded Spartans beat Waterloo at U Sports men's volleyball tournament

EDMONTON, B.C. — The top-seeded Trinity Western Spartans shut down the Waterloo Warriors 3-0 on Friday in quarter-final action at the U Sports men's volleyball championship.

The Spartans won by set scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-23.

Ryan Sclater, recently named the U Sports men's volleyball player of the year, led the Spartans with 12 kills.

Aidan Simone had a team-high seven kills for Waterloo.