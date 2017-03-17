Trinity Western beats McMaster in straight sets in U Sports women's volleyball

TORONTO — Eli Wendel collected 10 kills as the Trinity Western Spartans advanced to the semifinals at the U Sports women's volleyball championship Friday with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-17 quarter-final win over McMaster.

Wendel, from Caronport, Sask., committed just a single error in 19 attacks to go along with three blocks and a pair of digs. Katelyn Devaney of Port Coquitlam, B.C., added seven kills, three blocks and three aces in the victory.

"It felt good to come out strong, and we were happy to bounce back after last weekend (at the Canada West championship)," said Devaney. "I thought Mac played really well so it's fun to play in a tournament where every team is ready to take (the championship)."

The Spartans settled for Canada West bronze last week.

Hamilton's Joanna Jedrzejewska picked up a team-high seven kills for the Marauders, who struggled offensively against the blocking power of Trinity Western.

"I was really pleased with the way (the women) came out," said Spartans head coach Ryan Hofer. "They came out with high energy, and came out together really hard each and every point. They (McMaster) have some great servers and can go on some great streaks, and so we had to make sure that we got the ball up to our setter and put it away."