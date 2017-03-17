Wolfpack advance to fifth round of rugby league's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup

LONDON — The Toronto Wolfpack weathered a late charge from the London Broncos and held on for a 30-26 victory Friday in the fourth round of rugby league's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Captain Craig Hall led Toronto's offence, scoring a try and kicking five conversions.

Liam Kay, Jack Bussey, Jonny Pownall and Rhys Jacks also scored tried for the Wolfpack, who improved to 4-0 in Challenge Cup and Kingstone Press League 1 competition.

Jarrod Sammut had two tries and three conversions for London, with William Barthau, Kieran Dixon and Elliot Kear also scoring tries.

The Broncos were expected to present the stiffest test yet for the Wolfpack, rugby league's first transatlantic team. While no longer a member of the elite Super League, the London team stands fourth in the second-tier Championship with a 4-2-0 record.

But a short-handed Toronto squad missing prop Fuifui Moimoi (suspended) and centre Greg Worthington (ribs) acquitted itself well in its first match against a fully professional side, taking an 18-6 lead into halftime.

After a London try started the second half, the Wolfpack responded with a pair of tries to go up 30-12.

London mounted a spirited comeback with three tries over the last three minutes but ran out of time.