Bournemouth beats Swansea with 1st clean sheet in 11 games
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth plugged the leaks in
After leaking 26 goals in 10 games since a 3-0 win over Swansea on New Year's Eve, Bournemouth finally secured a clean sheet.
Alfie Mawson was credited with opening the scoring after Benik Afobe's tame shot hit the Swansea defender and wrong-footed goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the 31st minute.
Afobe did get on the scoresheet by tucking away a low shot in the 72nd minute of his eighth start of the league campaign.
Swansea is one place and three points above the relegation zone.