Bournemouth beats Swansea with 1st clean sheet in 11 games

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth plugged the leaks in defence and moved nine points clear of the Premier League drop zone by beating relegation-threatened Swansea 2-0 on Saturday.

After leaking 26 goals in 10 games since a 3-0 win over Swansea on New Year's Eve, Bournemouth finally secured a clean sheet.

Alfie Mawson was credited with opening the scoring after Benik Afobe's tame shot hit the Swansea defender and wrong-footed goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the 31st minute.

Afobe did get on the scoresheet by tucking away a low shot in the 72nd minute of his eighth start of the league campaign.