Canadian Ann-Renee Desbiens wins NCAA women's hockey player of the year award

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — University of Wisconsin goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens of La Malbaie, Que., won the 2017 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Saturday as part of the NCAA Women's Frozen Four weekend.

The award, which is in its 20th year, is presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women's ice hockey by The USA Hockey Foundation.

Desbiens was selected from a group of top-three finalists that included senior forwards Cayley Mercer (Exeter, Ont./Clarkson University) and Lara Stalder (Luzern, Switzerland/University of Minnesota Duluth).

"Coming off last season with a streak of shutouts I've never seen before, Ann-Renee has backed it up this year with another outstanding, record-breaking year," said University of Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson. "She has given us an opportunity to win every night and is one of the key reasons for our success."

Desbiens, who was a top-three Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist for the second-straight year, leads the United States in save percentage (.965), goals-against average (.67), shutouts (17) and wins (29) entering tomorrow's national championship game.

Desbiens set the NCAA record for most career shutouts in both men's and women's college hockey with 44 on Nov. 6, 2016, and currently has 57 career clean sheets.