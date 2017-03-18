Cavaliers rest LeBron, Love, Kyrie vs Clippers

LOS ANGELES — The Cleveland Cavaliers are resting LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue announced the decision shortly before game time Saturday.

Lue says all three stars will return Sunday night against the woeful Lakers.

Love was already scheduled to rest as he returns from left knee surgery. Irving came out of the Cavs' game at Utah on Thursday with tightness in his left knee.

Lue elected to turn the Clippers visit into a rest day for his entire Big Three. Lue says James wasn't thrilled.