Charlie Lindgren makes 25 saves, IceCaps shut out Americans 2-0

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Charlie Lindgren stopped all 25 shots his way as the St. John's IceCaps blanked the Rochester Americans 2-0 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Charles Hudon opened the scoring 3:58 into the game and Chris Terry added another before the first period was through for the IceCaps (31-25-8), who extended their win streak to four games.

Linus Ullmark kicked out 27-of-29 shots for the Americans (24-36-2), who are on a four-game slide.