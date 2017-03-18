Crew PKs, Steffen keep DC United winless, scoreless, 2-0

WASHINGTON — The Columbus Crew scored twice off penalty kicks and Zack Steffen kept D.C. United winless and scoreless on the season with three saves in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Federico Higuaín scored in the 38th minute and Ola Kamara connected in the 66th minute for the Crew (1-1-1). Both shots just eluded diving D.C. keeper Bill Hamid, who had guessed right on both attempts but couldn't get to the balls, slotted just inside the post — one left and one right.

Steffen earned his first career win with two great saves in the second half. He came off his line early in the second half to stop José Guillermo Ortiz, who made an extra touch off a give-and-go and then couldn't get the chip high enough to go over the sliding keeper. Patrick Nyarko got his head on a long free kick but Steffen got his left arm out and deflected the ball away as he dove toward his left post in the 70th minute.