France midfielder Pogba ruled out of Spain friendly

PARIS — France midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of a friendly international against Spain later this month because of a hamstring injury.

Pogba will be out for about 15 days. The French football federation said in a statement on Saturday that France coach Didier Deschamps called up Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko instead.

Pogba, the world's most expensive player at 105 million euros, hobbled off the pitch during Manchester United's 1-0 midweek win over Rostov in the Europa League.

He had been included in Deschamps' squad of players for the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg on March 25 and the friendly against Spain at the Stade de France three days later.