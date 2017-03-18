France needs 20 minutes of injury time to beat Wales in 6N

SAINT-DENIS, France — France needed 20 minutes of injury time to beat Wales 20-18 in an astonishing end to their final Six Nations game on Saturday.

Leigh Halfpenny's faultless goalkicking put Wales 18-13 up and seemingly on course for a sixth straight win against the French. But the Welsh kept on conceding penalty after penalty in added time. Prop Samson Lee was sin-binned in the 82nd minute and returned with play still going.

The try France needed was inevitable. With the atmosphere bordering on hysterical at Stade de France, Antoine Dupont and Camille Chat were stopped short of the line but replacement loose forward Damien Chouly finally found enough of a gap to squeeze over with help for the tying score.

Camille Lopez landed the conversion and winning two points, and sank to his knees in desperate relief.

It was cruel on the Welsh but just reward for the sort of never-say-die persistency that France has been correctly accused of lacking in the past. France seemed to be throwing away another win after centre Remi Lamerat's converted try and Lopez's penalty made it 10-0 after 16 minutes.

It was an agonizing wait for the final whistle, as the French camped in the Wales 22 and the crowd roared "Poussez! Poussez!" (Push! Push!). Scrum after scrum, the red Welsh wall somehow held under intense pressure, forcing the kickoff over in Dublin, where Ireland faced Grand Slam-chasing England, to be delayed.

There were 99 minutes, 55 seconds on the clock when Chouly scored under a pile, setting off scenes of pandemonium among home fans and sheer despair for the Welsh.

Referee Wayne Barnes irked the French fans all game with his whistle-happy policing, but by the end the Welsh were also incensed as they complained that fullback Brice Dulin bit George North, which would have ended the game with Wales winning.

France beat Wales for the first time since the 2011 Rugby World Cup semifinals.

Halfpenny's kicking was faultless, yet his defending wasn't, and he went missing on France's opening try, with Lopez spotting a gap and lobbing over a quick kick for Lamerat to collect for an easy score.

Halfpenny reduced that lead to 10-9 by halftime. But the Welsh should have made more with the extra man after winger Virimi Vakatawa was sin-binned following a video review for a deliberate knock on as he tackled flyhalf Dan Biggar after he offloaded.

No penalty try was awarded.