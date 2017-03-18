Sports

Friday's Games

NHL

Calgary 3 Dallas 1

Pittsburgh 6 New Jersey 4

Florida 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (SO)

Buffalo 2 Anaheim 1 (SO)

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Binghamton 2

St. John's 3 Rochester 1

Rockford 2 Manitoba 1 (SO)

Springfield 2 Albany 1 (SO)

Texas 4 Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 4 (OT)

Hershey 4 Hartford 3 (OT)

Utica 4 Syracuse 3

WB-Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 3 Bridgeport 0

Charlotte 5 Ontario 3

Milwaukee 2 Iowa 1

San Diego 2 San Antonio 1 (OT)

Stockton 7 San Jose 4

Bakersfield 4 Tucson 0

---

NBA

Toronto 87 Detroit 75

Philadelphia 116 Dallas 74

Washington 112 Chicago 107

Boston 98 Brooklyn 95

Miami 123 Minnesota 105

New Orleans 128 Houston 112

Orlando 109 Phoenix 103

Milwaukee 107 L.A. Lakers 103

---

World Baseball Classic

Second round at San Diego

Puerto Rico 6 United States 5

---

MLB Pre-season

Toronto 7 Philadelphia 5

Houston (ss) 5 Atlanta 4

Baltimore 8 Pittsburgh 6

Houston (ss) 6 Boston 2

Minnesota 4 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 3 Detroit 0

Washington 5 Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 16 St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 7 Chicago White Sox 3

Arizona (ss) 3 Oakland 2

Kansas City 8 Milwaukee 5

Texas (ss) 6 L.A. Angels 5

Seattle (ss) 9 Arizona 5

Cleveland (ss) 3 Texas 2

Cincinnati 7 Cleveland (ss) 3

Colorado 5 San Francisco 1

San Diego 3 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2

Seattle (ss) 5 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2

---

NCAA Basketball

East Region

Duke 87 Troy 65

South Carolina 93  Marquette 73

Baylor 91 New Mexico State 73

Southern Calif. 66 SMU 65

South Region

Arkansas 77 Seton Hall 71

North Carolina 103 Texas Southern 64

Wichita State 64 Dayton 58

Kentucky 79 Northern Kentucky 70

Cincinnati 75 Kansas State 61

UCLA 97 Kent State 80

Midwest Region

Michigan 92 Oklahoma State 91

Louisville 78 Jacksonville State 63

Kansas 100 UC Davis 62

Michigan State 78 Miami 58

Oregon 93 Iona 77

Rhode Island 84 Creighton 72

---

