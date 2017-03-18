Friday's Games
NHL
Calgary 3 Dallas 1
Pittsburgh 6 New Jersey 4
Florida 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (SO)
Buffalo 2 Anaheim 1 (SO)
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Binghamton 2
St. John's 3 Rochester 1
Rockford 2 Manitoba 1 (SO)
Springfield 2 Albany 1 (SO)
Texas 4 Cleveland 0
Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 4 (OT)
Hershey 4 Hartford 3 (OT)
Utica 4 Syracuse 3
WB-Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 3 Bridgeport 0
Charlotte 5 Ontario 3
Milwaukee 2 Iowa 1
San Diego 2 San Antonio 1 (OT)
Stockton 7 San Jose 4
Bakersfield 4 Tucson 0
---
NBA
Toronto 87 Detroit 75
Philadelphia 116 Dallas 74
Washington 112 Chicago 107
Boston 98 Brooklyn 95
Miami 123 Minnesota 105
New Orleans 128 Houston 112
Orlando 109 Phoenix 103
Milwaukee 107 L.A. Lakers 103
---
World Baseball Classic
Second round at San Diego
Puerto Rico 6 United States 5
---
MLB Pre-season
Toronto 7 Philadelphia 5
Houston (ss) 5 Atlanta 4
Baltimore 8 Pittsburgh 6
Houston (ss) 6 Boston 2
Minnesota 4 Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 3 Detroit 0
Washington 5 Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 16 St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 7 Chicago White Sox 3
Arizona (ss) 3 Oakland 2
Kansas City 8 Milwaukee 5
Texas (ss) 6 L.A. Angels 5
Seattle (ss) 9 Arizona 5
Cleveland (ss) 3 Texas 2
Cincinnati 7 Cleveland (ss) 3
Colorado 5 San Francisco 1
San Diego 3 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2
Seattle (ss) 5 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2
---
NCAA Basketball
East Region
Duke 87 Troy 65
South Carolina 93 Marquette 73
Baylor 91 New Mexico State 73
Southern Calif. 66 SMU 65
South Region
Arkansas 77 Seton Hall 71
North Carolina 103 Texas Southern 64
Wichita State 64 Dayton 58
Kentucky 79 Northern Kentucky 70
Cincinnati 75 Kansas State 61
UCLA 97 Kent State 80
Midwest Region
Michigan 92 Oklahoma State 91
Louisville 78 Jacksonville State 63
Kansas 100 UC Davis 62
Michigan State 78 Miami 58
Oregon 93 Iona 77
Rhode Island 84 Creighton 72
---