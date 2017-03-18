Grizzlies sign Wayne Selden Jr., waive Toney Douglas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. and have waived guard Toney Douglas.

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace announced in a team release that Selden has been signed to a multi-year contract. Terms weren't disclosed.

Selden, 22, has averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 35 games for the Iowa Energy, the Grizzlies' NBA Developmental League affiliate. The 6-foot-5 Selden played three games for the New Orleans Pelicans this season and averaged 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 15.7 minutes.