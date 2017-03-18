Hart's howlers help Inter Milan draw 2-2 at Torino

MILAN — Joe Hart gifted Inter Milan both its goals but Torino managed to hold Stefano Pioli's side to a 2-2 draw in Serie A on Saturday and damaged its bid for a Champions League place.

Hart's first mistake allowed Geoffrey Kondogbia to score before Torino fought back with goals from Daniele Baselli and Afriyie Acquah. However, another error from the England goalkeeper saw Antonio Candreva level.

Inter remained fifth and is five points behind third-placed Napoli and the final qualifying position for Europe's premier club competition.

Napoli visits Empoli on Sunday. On the same day, Atalanta, which lost 7-1 at San Siro last weekend, can move level with Inter with a win over Pescara.

AC Milan can also close the gap when it hosts Genoa later Saturday.

The match had been billed as the battle between Serie A's top goalscorers. Torino and Italy forward Andrea Belotti led the league with 22, two more than Inter captain Mauro Icardi.

Icardi had the ball in the back of the net in the eighth minute but the Argentine was offside on Ever Banega's through ball.

Inter did go in front in the 27th minute when Kondogbia's effort squirmed between Hart's hands.

Its lead lasted just six minutes before Baselli was left unmarked to head in after a corner was flicked on by Cristian Molinaro.

Belotti may not have got on the scoresheet but he helped set up Torino's second with a cross-field pass to Juan Iturbe, who pulled back for Acquah to curl into the top left corner in the 59th.

Torino's lead lasted even less than Inter's as the visitors levelled three minutes later when Hart completely missed a cross and Candreva fired into an empty net.