Hundal's goals not enough in Toronto FC III's 4-2 loss to Dukla Prague

VIAREGGIO, Italy — Shaan Hundal scored twice but it wasn't enough as Toronto FC III fell to Dukla Prague of the Czech Republic 4-2 on Saturday at the Viareggio Cup youth tournament.

David Doudera had a pair of goals for Dukla Prague, while Kott and Ferreira also scored for the Czech under-19 side.

Toronto FC III is the senior academy side of Toronto FC of Major League Soccer.