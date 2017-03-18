Hundal's goals not enough in Toronto FC III's 4-2 loss to Dukla Prague
VIAREGGIO, Italy — Shaan Hundal scored twice but it wasn't enough as Toronto FC III fell to Dukla Prague of the Czech Republic 4-2 on Saturday at the Viareggio Cup youth tournament.
David Doudera had a pair of goals for Dukla Prague, while Kott and Ferreira also scored for the Czech under-19 side.
Toronto FC III is the senior academy side of Toronto FC of Major League Soccer.
Toronto is the first MLS side to take part in the prestigious youth tournament held annually in the Italian region of Tuscany.