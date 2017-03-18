Irish deny England 2nd 6 Nations Slam, end 18-win streak

DUBLIN — Ireland knocked back England 13-9 in a bruising Six Nations match to deny the English another Grand Slam and a record 19th straight win on Saturday.

England retained the championship last weekend, and came to Dublin with a chance at successive Grand Slams, achieved by only five other teams, and not in 19 years.

But the English were handed their first defeat since the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool stage by a swarming Ireland defence fired up by a partisan home crowd on a rainy St. Patrick's holiday weekend.

The English, averaging four tries a match, failed to cross, and were limited to three Owen Farrell penalties.

The Irish also broke New Zealand's 18-test win streak, the longest in tier one, in November.

They dominated first-half play, overpowering England at the breakdown and mounting dangerous line breaks down the right wing led by fullback Jared Payne in his first international start since November.

Following penalties, the Irish led 10-3 after lock Iain Henderson broke from a maul and dove across the line before Anthony Watson could react to the game's only try.

While Ireland was dominating England statistically, that lone try advantage looked precarious as England emerged far more determined in the second half and seized control of possession. England, after all, had already achieved two second-half comebacks versus France and Wales.

Yet England barely touched Ireland's 22, hampered by worsening conditions as the evening drizzle turned to a bone-chilling downpour.

Peter O'Mahony, starting as a last-minute replacement for Jamie Heaslip, stole two English throw-ins and was named Ireland's man of the match in an effective back-row combination with CJ Stander and Sean O'Brien.

Farrell was a perfect 3-for-3 from the tee, including a 45-meter strike that pulled England within 10-6 in the 51st minute.

Irish flyhalf Jonathan Sexton once again bore the brunt of the opponents' defensive focus, suffering at least three late hits — and rising each time to gain possession and critical points. Like Farrell, he was 3-for-3, including a 46-meter kick in the 62nd for Ireland's final points.

The win kept Ireland unbeaten at home in Six Nations play since 2013 and lifted it to second in the table, still a disappointment after a season in which it was touted as the favourite to oust England as champions.

The Irish entered the Six Nations having defeated all three southern hemisphere powers last year, including their first ever victory over the All Blacks.