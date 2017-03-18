Jake Bauers's two-run homer leads Rays past Blue Jays 3-2 at spring training

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Jake Bauers hit a two-run home run as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in spring training action.

Roemon Fields's pop fly to left field cashed in Jake Elmore from third to make it 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, but that was as close as Toronto (6-13) got. Mat Latos took the loss, giving up a hit and two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

Dayron Varona had an RBI double for Tampa Bay (10-9), while Chase Whitley earned the win, giving up just two hits in four innings of work.