Jake Bauers's two-run homer leads Rays past Blue Jays 3-2 at spring training
A
A
Share via Email
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Jake Bauers hit a two-run home run as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in spring training action.
Roemon Fields's pop fly to left field cashed in Jake Elmore from third to make it 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, but that was as close as Toronto (6-13) got. Mat Latos took the loss, giving up a hit and two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
Dayron Varona had an RBI double for Tampa Bay (10-9), while Chase Whitley earned the win, giving up just two hits in four innings of work.
Mike Ohlman's groundout in the sixth was the Blue Jays' first run of the game, cutting Tampa's lead to 3-1.