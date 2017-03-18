Jason Akeson's two goals lead Binghamton Senators rally past Toronto Marlies 8-4

TORONTO — Jason Akeson scored twice as the Binghamton Senators reeled off seven unanswered goals in the third period of an 8-4 rout of the Toronto Marlies on Saturday afternoon.

Chad Nehring also had a pair of goals in the period for Binghamton (25-35-4), while Ben Harpur, Nick Paul and Jack Rodewald also scored. Chris Carlisle added a single in the second period, as Chris Driedger made 23 saves for the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.

Kerby Rychel and Mike Sislo had power-play goals for the Marlies (33-26-5), the minor-league club of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Travis Dermott and Seth Griffith also found the back of the net as Antoine Bibeau stopped 26-of-33 shots for Toronto.