Jones, Smith combine for 15 points as Bandits down Stealth 15-11

LANGLEY, B.C. — Mitch Jones had two goals and six assists and Dhane Smith added two goals and five helpers as the Buffalo Bandits downed the Vancouver Stealth 15-11 on Friday in National Lacrosse League play.

Pat Saunders scored three times while Mark Steenhuis had a pair of goals for the Bandits (5-6). Anthony Malcolm, Craig England, Alex Kedoh Hill, Brad Self, Tim Edwards and Mitch de Snoo also scored. Anthony Cosmo made 41 saves for the win.

Corey Small had three goals and three assists and Jordan Durston also scored three times to lead the Stealth (5-7) offence. Rhys Duch had a goal and five assists while Logan Schuss, James Rahe, Joel McCready and Peter McFetridge rounded out the offence.

Tye Belanger gave up 14 goals on 42 shots in a losing cause.